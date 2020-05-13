Rank the new uniforms for 2020

Chargers.com

Now that the Rams finally have unveiled their new uniforms, the seven new Nikefications of the NFL officially have been introduced.

So how do the new uniforms rank?

The options are the Rams, Patriots, Falcons, Buccaneers, Colts, Chargers, and Browns. In the comments, put them in order of best to worst.

Here’s mine, if you care. (Or if you don’t.)

1. Chargers.

2. Patriots.

3. Buccaneers

4. Colts.

5. Browns.

6. Falcons.

7. Rams.

Am I right? Am I wrong? Let me know, and let me see your rankings of new uniforms for nearly 25 percent of the league.