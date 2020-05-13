Sam Darnold discusses the possibility of making calls without crowd noise

Getty Images

If the NFL opens the season in empty stadiums, the lack of crowd noise would be an adjustment for the quarterbacks.

That’s the word from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who discussed the possibility in an ESPN Radio interview.

“It would be a little bit different, obviously, not having the fans there,” Darnold said, via SNY. “They’re part of what makes this sport. The fans are really what makes sports great in general. Just the atmosphere that they create in the stadium. Besides that, I think not having fans there. . . . Just being able to hear my calls pretty loud and clear. It’ll be different, to say the least. I think if that’s the case, there might be a little adjustment period. But again, everyone’s gonna have to adapt and get used to it.”

The NFL’s preference would be to start the season on schedule and with fans in the stands. But if fans can’t be there, some things will change, including quarterbacks in road games benefitting from not having to use hand signals and silent counts.