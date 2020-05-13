Saquon Barkley on contract: Take care of the little things first

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley plays running back, so it’s little surprise to learn that he was paying attention when word of Christian McCaffrey‘s contract extension with the Panthers came out earlier this year.

McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million deal set a new high for running backs with a year to go before Barkley will become eligible for an extension with the Giants. With that much time to go before any serious contract talks can go on, it’s also not a great surprise that Barkley said he’s focused on other things for the time being.

“I’m a big believer in taking care of the little things first,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m going to be the best player and leader I can be. If I take care of that, the rest will take care of itself.”

Barkley’s numbers dipped from his rookie year while missing three games with an ankle injury last season, but he remains a key piece of the offensive plan for the Giants. With better health and better work from the offensive line, Barkley should be in good position for a contract push in 2021.