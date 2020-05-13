Saquon Barkley still feels he has “something to prove”

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley missed three games last season with a high-ankle sprain. In the final three games, the Giants running back looked like himself again with 74 touches for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

Barkley was asked Wednesday when his ankle finally felt 100 percent.

“The ankle felt good after the season. Let’s just say that,” Barkley said in a conference call with beat reporters, via quotes distributed by the team. “That’ll be the answer I’ve got for you.”

Barkley, 23, established himself as one of the NFL’s best running backs after leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. The Giants are expected to reward him for it at some point after this season.

But Barkley, who had 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last season, still believes he has “something to prove.”

“I always feel like I’ve got something to prove,” Barkley said. “That’s always been my mindset. Always going to try to be the best player and person that I can be, not only for myself but for my team.”