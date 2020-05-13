Stephen Jones calls Dak Prescott’s contract “the elephant in the room”

Getty Images

Another day, another day with no news about Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback remains unsigned more than a year after the sides began talks for a new deal. Who knew it would take this long?

“Dak, obviously, is the elephant in the room,’’ Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. “Everyone knows it. We’ve just got to keep grinding.’’

The Cowboys’ prioritized Prescott’s deal but have gotten Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper signed before their quarterback.

The team has offered to make Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL, topping the $35 million per year average of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The sides, though, have yet to agree on structure, size of the guarantee and the length of the deal, according to Moore. They face a July 15 deadline to complete a long-term deal.

“Jerry [Jones] has always told me, as a mentor of mine, as the money gets bigger, the deals get harder,’’ Stephen Jones said. “Obviously, when we’re talking about Dak, it’s as big as it gets in the NFL. So, it’s got to be right for Dak, and it’s got to be right for us.

“It’s a zero sum game for Jerry and I. We’re just dividing up cap space. Whatever we do here is just a matter of how much we want to allocate to one player.’’

The Cowboys used the exclusive franchise tag of $31.4 million on him for 2020, but Prescott has yet to sign it. The team has ruled out rescinding the tender despite signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, Stephen Jones said on Friday’s #PFTPM podcast.