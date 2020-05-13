T.Y. Hilton hoping he can be “a Colt for life”

Getty Images

The Colts have already acknowledged that their passing game is going to run through T.Y. Hilton.

Now it’s a matter of how much of their money they want to run through his pockets.

During a videoconference with reporters today, Hilton said he hopes to extend his deal with the Colts beyond this season.

“I want to be a Colt for life, but it takes two sides to get it done,” Hilton said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

The 30-year-old Hilton is entering the final year of his deal, and is scheduled to make $14.5 million this year.

The Colts have made what amounts to a one-year bet on quarterback Philip Rivers, but Hilton should still have a number of productive years left, so it’s not like they can’t project into the future there.

He said they started talking about an extension before the coronavirus lockdown began.