Taco Charlton: This is a year to prove myself

Posted by Josh Alper on May 13, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
Defensive end Taco Charlton moved on to his third team in four years earlier this offseason when he signed with the Chiefs shortly after being waived by the Dolphins.

That’s more movement early in a career than you usually see from a first-round pick, but Charlton underwhelmed with the Cowboys before being dealt to Miami. He had five sacks in 10 games last year, which wasn’t enough to keep him in South Florida and leaves him trying again to show he belongs at this level.

“This is a year to prove myself,” Charlton said on a conference call, via Dani Welniak of KCTV5. “With the right scheme I can show my talent. I’m able to still do a lot of great things on the field.”

Charlton said former Michigan teammate Frank Clark helped set up his landing in Kansas City and that his “foot’s on the gas” as he works to put himself in position to learn the new defense in time to have the kind of season that’s eluded him thus far.

10 responses to “Taco Charlton: This is a year to prove myself

  1. Dude, you were on the Dallas freaking Cowboys. You had it made. That would have been a nice place to prove yourself. Now you’re a journeyman.

  2. Foot on the gas & a guy named Taco don’t seem to go hand in hand. Although “gas” …

  3. Dude was not delt he was cut. This is a soft taco, only 1st rd pick that draft cut so far that year, not even counting its twice now.

  5. Was more concerned about flexing as a part of the Hot Boyz than playing while he was in Dallas. He has no motor.

  6. He’s 25 and has made over $8,000,000.
    He’s doing fine and if his NFL career is soon over he’s set for life.

    Seriously, if you are a first round pick and you get cut you are awful.
    And if you are on your third team after 3 years I don’t expect you to make the team.

  9. Bill Parcells once told reporters something he learned from Tom Landry regarding young players. When they come in as rookies, many have no idea what they are doing. In their second year, some still need a lot of work. But by their third year if they haven’t shown you anything, they aren’t going to.

    That’s Taco Charlton

  10. Michael E says:
    May 13, 2020 at 12:05 pm
    Dude, you were on the Dallas freaking Cowboys. You had it made. That would have been a nice place to prove yourself. Now you’re a journeyman.

    Dude, Taco just signed with the super bowl champions, that are still on their way up. He has made it Now, better than playing for the Cowboys.

