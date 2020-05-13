Texans sign Jonathan Greenard

Getty Images

The Texans got the ball rolling on signing draft picks last week and they agreed to a deal with a second member of their 2020 class on Wednesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client Jonathan Greenard has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team. The third-round edge rusher joins fourth-round tackle Charlie Heck as the Texans picks who have agreed to contracts.

Greenard transferred from Louisville to Florida for his final college season and ended the year as a first-team All-SEC selection. He had 52 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles in 12 starts for the Gators.

He’ll join Whitney Mercilus, Brennan Scarlett and Jacob Martin as edge options in Houston.