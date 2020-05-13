Thaddeus Moss chose Washington for one very simple reason

Getty Images

Washington tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, wasn’t drafted. But several teams wanted the former LSU Tiger.

So why did Thaddeus choose Washington over other interested teams, including the Patriots and Bengals?

In a videoconference with reporters on Wednesday, Moss said that, quite simply, Washington called first.

The younger Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards in 2019 with LSU. He underwent surgery in late February for a broken bone in his foot, contributing to his slide out of the draft.

The challenge now becomes earning a spot on the 53-man roster, a task that becomes even more challenging with no offseason program and questions galore regarding whether and to what extent teams will have a normal training camp/preseason.