Titans agree to terms with fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison

Larrell Murchison wasn’t the first player the Titans drafted in April, but he is the first to agree to terms on a contract.

Murchison’s agents announced the agreement on Wednesday. The fifth-round pick will sign a four-year deal with the Titans.

Murchison moved from junior college to North Carolina State in 2017 and spent the last two years as a starter on their defensive front. He had 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an interception in 25 games.

The Titans traded Jurrell Casey, lost Austin Jackson as a free agent and signed Jack Crawford in other moves on the defensive line this offseason.

With Murchison’s deal done, the Titans have five more picks to sign from their 2020 class.