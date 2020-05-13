Titans hoping for joint practices with one or more teams

Getty Images

In Mike Vrabel’s two seasons as head coach, the Titans have held joint practices during training camp. They worked against the Buccaneers at Saint Thomas Sports Park in 2018 and the Patriots in Nashville last season.

Vrabel hopes to do it again this preseason, with exhibition games scheduled against the Giants and Bears at home and Washington and Tampa Bay on the road.

“There have been some discussions,” Vrabel said during a Zoom conference call Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I would anticipate once we get a little more clarity on what training camp looks like, that I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to practice with one, if not two teams.”

Everything is up in the air right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL facilities remain closed with no clear date for reopening as some states and localities still are under stay-at-home orders.

“What they have told me is that we’re going to extend the virtual offseason program until May 29, and that’s what I’m planning for,” Vrabel said. “That’s what I told our coaches [Wednesday] morning. After that, then I’ll listen to what they tell us, and I’ll read the memo they send me, and I’ll make adjustments from there.

“When the NFL gives us a direction, then we’re going to try and follow it the best that we can. This is a serious time, and it’s a sensitive time. So I’m going to focus on what I can control with our football team and then when we get some direction from the league, we’ll always do right by the players. There’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our football players and their families. When we get some more clarity, we’ll give . . . more answers.”