Which NFL players get less credit than they should?

A meaty topic for Wednesday’s PFT Live draft came to us courtesy of a comment made by Packers running back Aaron Jones to Jac Collinsworth on the question of whether Jones gets enough credit.

“I definitely don’t,” Jones told Collinsworth in an episode of Distanced Training. “But I’m used to it.”

Inspired by the remark, Peter King, Simms, and I drafted the NFL players who don’t get enough credit. A total of nine are named in the attached video, which is my way of trying to get you to watch it.

After you watch it (another way to get you to watch it), react to our picks in the comments, and point out anyone you missed. Feel free to call us stupid, or worse, as long as you watch.