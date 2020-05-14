Baker Mayfield working with some of his teammates in Austin

Getty Images

Team facilities are closed, and the official offseason programs are virtual.

That isn’t stopping some players from getting on-field work with teammates, though.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken the workouts with his receivers into his own hands. He invited teammates to his hometown of Austin, Texas, to work together, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

David Njoku, Rashard Higgins and Damion Ratley are among those catching passes from Mayfield. Higgins tweeted about his presence, and Njoku was seen in Austin on Instagram.

Mayfield said last week he was eager to get back into the team facility.

“I’m really excited,” Mayfield told the Browns’ radio network, via Cabot. “It’s kind of driving me crazy that we’re not able to get there and all be together. It’s for the better of everyone, for their health and safety, but yeah . . .we’ll be really ready to get back to work. I know everybody else is. That’s just the mentality of the guys so far. You can tell.”