Booger McFarland is staying put at ESPN

He’s been removed from Monday Night Football, but Booger McFarland will continue to have a role at ESPN. Even if that role is currently unclear.

“I don’t really know just yet,” McFarland told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post regarding the two-time Super Bowl winner’s next career step. “I have a couple of years left on my contract so I’m not going anywhere, so I’m assuming that we get through this pandemic and everything that is going on with that, we will figure it out.”

Per Marchand, ESPN plans to move McFarland into a permanent studio role. Either way, the non-stop chatter about McFarland being moved out of the booth after only one year there (he spent 2018 in an obstructing-view sideline cart) has ended.

“For me, the constant speculation was not that big of a deal,” McFarland told Marchand. “Would you like not to have it? Sure, come on, man. That’s human nature. Did it affect me or bother me one iota? Not really.”

The more accurate explanation likely is that McFarland was tormented by the situation (as anyone would be), with the network keeping him in limbo as it made a run at Tony Romo and Peyton Manning before finally admitting what had become obvious. But since McFarland is under contract for multiple years, it’s smart to not air grievances, lest Booger end up getting the treatment Vince McMahon has directed to Oliver Luck.