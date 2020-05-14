Colts sign two more draft picks

Getty Images

Most NFL teams are taking their time signing their draft picks, but the Colts are moving fast.

The Colts announced today that they signed two sixth-round picks, defensive tackle Robert Windsor and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, meaning they have now signed four of their nine picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Windsor played four years at Penn State and finished his career with 14 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Patmon played four years at Washington State and finished with 156 catches for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Colts have previously signed sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers and fifth-round pick Danny Pinter.