Could Russell Wilson be traded by the Seahawks?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Last week, Chris Simms unwittingly lit a slow-burning fuse while he and I tried to identify during an installment of PFTOT the universe of NFL players who currently are untradable.

Patrick Mahomes? Check. Lamar Jackson? Check. Aaron Donald? Check. Aaron Rodgers, given the crippling cap hit that would apply if traded now? Check.

So how about Russell Wilson?

He has a no-trade clause in his current contract, and there’s a reason for it. As Simms said during the conversation, the Seahawks talked to the Browns about a potential trade that would have sent Wilson to Cleveland for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns contend that the idea was “floated” conceptually, but that the discussion did indeed happen. At the time, the Seahawks were staring at another extension for Wilson, one that would result a year later in a contract with a new-money value of $35 million per year. And the placement of a no-trade clause in the latest contract was indeed influenced by chatter regarding the potential trade to Cleveland, we’re told.

That said, some who are close enough to the situation to know what may happen believe that Wilson eventually will be traded. Intriguing potential destinations would include, in our view, the Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints. (Or, as Simms says, any team “that doesn’t try to establish the run for three quarters and then ask him to save them in the fourth.”)

Timing becomes a very real question. In 2021, the Seahawks would absorb a $39 million cap charge by trading Wilson, $7 million more than his $32 million cap number if he’s on the team. (He’s due to earn $19 million in 2021.) By 2022, the cap charge falls to $26 million, $11 million less than the cap charge if he’s still on the team.

In 2023, the last year of his current deal, Wilson has a $39 million cap number and a $13 million cap charge if traded.

Still only 31 and determined to play until he’s 45, Wilson may not have to wait until his fifth decade (like Tom Brady) to land in a new place. Some think it’s just a matter of time before he’s traded by a team that talked about trading him just two years ago.

27 responses to “Could Russell Wilson be traded by the Seahawks?

  1. At some point a team is going to do it…
    Take the multiple 1st rd picks, open up a ton of cap space and sign a veteran for relatively cheap

  5. This would be a mistake, there is no way the seahawks are as competitive as they are without RW, he is just a straight up baller who seems to make something out of nothing in the 4th quarter. The sheer amount of wins that they get by a single score is a testament that the guy makes the plays when it counts.

  7. I am a 49ers fan and would be ecstatic if this happened.
    But heck NO. Take him away and they are a perennial sub 0.500 team.
    Just don’t see this making any sense.

  9. Wilson will leave once Carroll retires. Underrated coach/QB tandem, they should have 2 SB’s together by now.

  10. Russell Wilson covers up so many holes in that offense. Without him you’d get to see what a poor job they’ve done surrounding him with talent. That offensive line isn’t very good and his receivers aren’t anything to write home about…… so I guess I’m saying pull the trigger, Seattle!! Lol

  13. The #1 overall pick for a hall of fame QB. Seattle would have been dumb to make that trade.

  14. Russell Wilson seems like the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL. He gets NO respect whatsoever.. This is coming from a die hard 49er fan !

  15. If this were to occur it would be due to Carroll’s hubris, NFL coaches attribute way to much of a team’s success to their so called genius, until such time that the team starts to faulter . . . then it is due to everything but them. Carroll falls into this catagory and he has yet to cut Russell Wilson loose to throw the ball every quarter with regularity . . . that too is due to his hubris . . . he assumes he is the smartest guy on the field.

    As for the comment he has a now trade clause in his contract, that is so that he can determine his own destination . . . I doubt he would want to be traded to Cinny right now regardless of what Seattle would get in return . . . so the no trade clause is essentially his veto power in where and when the Seahawks can trade him . . . smart move RW!

  16. How is Aaron Donald untradeable? He’s a defensive player on a long-term contract that’s getting more reasonable every time someone new signs for over 20M AAV. He would generate a good haul in return as well for a team that’s going to need to rebuild soon and I’m sure he’d be thrilled to go to an actual contender. The untouchables are Mahomes and Jackson and I would say Wilson for now but that could change for the reasons you mentioned. That’s the list.

  17. Would be the dumbest trade ever. But I hate the Seahawks so by all means, trade him.

  18. Overpaying a better than average QB like Dak franchise money is foolish but Russell Wilson is top five. Wilson makes the entire offense better. In Dallas it’s the talent around Dak that makes him better. Wilson can prosper behind a so-so OL. I doubt that Dak could do well without one of the best OLs in football. I think QBs in general eat up too much of the cap but Wilson is a keeper.

  20. This is a debate on whether a star QB ends up making too much money and eats away at too much of the salary cap. The offensive players around Wilson have to be mediocre or otherwise they can’t pay for Wilson. You want better talent around the QB, then trade Wilson.

  21. Why would they want to get rid of their future hall of fame, superbowl winning quarterback? Just to risk getting a new cheaper one? Maybe franchise QB’s are starting to demand too much money but still. Franchise QB’s are hard to come by.

  22. Howie might finally be able to get his guy! I doubt it but Wentz, Hurts and a pick for Wilson (and Metcalf) would be interesting.

  23. Trade him to Minnesota for Cousins and a 2nd rd pick. Would love to see this happen.

  24. Russell will stay in Seattle and get 50 mil next contract. Replace Carroll w a young innovator

  26. I would say this would never happen, but 4 months ago, if you told me the world would be on shutdown and the economy on the verge of collapse, I also would have said this would never happen, so…….

