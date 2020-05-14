Courtland Sutton: The wide receiver room is going to be exciting this year

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said that the team needed to pick up offensive weapons in this year’s draft and he did that by doubling down on wide receivers in the first two rounds.

Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler join a receiver group topped by Courtland Sutton, who finds himself playing the role of veteran mentor heading into his third season. Sutton said on a Thursday conference call that he’d take what he learned from seeing Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas play that role in past seasons. He also expressed optimism about what the new additions will bring to the team.

Sutton said he thinks the wide receiver room “is going to be exciting” and that the presence of the two rookies means that no defense can “load the box” or cheat to one side of the field. As a result, he thinks offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ““can pretty much pick and choose who he wants the ball to go to because we have that many weapons.”

The players have been on the field together yet and Sutton acknowledged that the virtual offseason program “does set you back,” although he clearly thinks the team will be able to overcome any setback created by this year’s unusual circumstances.