Dirk Koetter expects a “jump” from Russell Gage this season

When the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots during the 2019 season, it gave Russell Gage a chance to see consistent playing time at wide receiver for the first time.

Gage had four catches before the Sanu trade, but he caught 45 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown in the final nine games of the year. He found his way into the starting lineup before the year was out and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said on Thursday that the team thinks he can do even more the next time out.

“I think Russ is very very talented, and I think we will see a jump in his game. . . . “When Russ got more opportunities, his talent started to show up,” Koetter said, via the team’s website. “I think part of it is his confidence grew, and as his confidence grew he got better. Just for any player that goes from a role player to at least a part-time starter, I think consistency is the next phase.”

The Falcons signed Laquon Treadwell as a potential complement for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at wideout, but Koetter’s comments suggest Gage will also get a chance to flesh out the group.