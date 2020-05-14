Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley: The main question is his health status

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said that the team is “very comfortable” with running back Todd Gurley‘s health and Gurley shrugged off any concerns about his knee after signing with the team, but not everyone in Atlanta is willing to say that all is well.

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said it’s “really fortunate” that Gurley is familiar with a lot of the concepts that the Falcons use offensively and that Gurley has shown that he can “do everything” a team would ask of him on offense. Koetter didn’t add that he can do those things when healthy, but he did acknowledge that his health is going to remain a question mark until they can work with Gurley in person.

“The main question, that no one seems to know, is what is his health status, what’s his workload,” Koetter said on a conference call, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “He averaged about 17 touches a game last year, which is a little bit lower than he had been when he was All-Pro. We’re just gonna have to find that out once we get here and get him working.”

Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Ito Smith are the other backs in Atlanta and at least one of them is going to have to play a fairly large role if Gurley’s usage is similar to what it was with the Rams last year.