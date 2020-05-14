Ex-teammate Matt Light shocked Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay

Getty Images

For most of Tom Brady‘s career, Matt Light was protecting him. Now Light is shocked by Brady’s latest move.

Light, an 11-year starter at offensive tackle in New England, told Willie McGinest of NFL Network that Brady in a Buccaneers uniform is going to be hard to get used to.

“It’s mind boggling,” Light said, via MassLive.com. “Being here, we still live in Foxborough and being around the guys, and knowing the media here locally, I think everybody understood that this was a possibility that Tom would be leaving. But no one thought that he would go to Tampa Bay. Matter of fact, most people were holding on to hope he would stay here in New England.”

Nonetheless, Light believes Brady will succeed in Tampa.

“I think what you’re gonna see will be Tom Brady at his best,” Light said. “There’s a lot of doubters. There are a lot of haters. There always will be. Tom is gonna use that to come out on fire, and that’s how I see it.”

Brady in a Buccaneers uniform will be tough for everyone to get used to. But if he plays the way Light thinks he’s going to, he’s going to have plenty of great moments in pewter.