Former Washington VP of Football Operations Pepper Rodgers dies at 88

Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins Vice President of Football Operations and college head coach Pepper Rodgers has died at the age of 88, according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

Rodgers had a number of complications after a fall in his home over the weekend that spiraled into a stroke and heart attack.

Rodgers served as a V.P. for Washington from 2001-04 when Marty Schottenheimer (2001), Steve Spurrier (2002-03) and Joe Gibbs (2004) all served as head coaches of the franchise.

Rodgers spent 13 years as a college football head coach at Kansas, UCLA and his alma mater Georgia Tech, where he was part of the school’s 1952 national championship team. He also spent two seasons as head coach of the Memphis Showboats of the USFL and a year as the head coach of the Memphis Mad Dogs of the Canadian Football League.

He had several future coaches work under his him, including Spurrier, Terry Donahue, John Cooper and Dick Tomey. Spurrier (assistant at Florida) and Gary Beban (UCLA), both winners of the Heisman trophy, were coached by Rodgers, as were Hall of Famers John Riggins (Kansas) and Reggie White (Showboats).