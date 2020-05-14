Frank Clark wants to turn Taco Charlton into a legend

Getty Images

Defensive end Taco Charlton said on Wednesday that he knows he has to prove himself this year and he’ll be doing so as a member of the Chiefs.

Charlton signed with Kansas City after being cut by the Dolphins and he said a phone call with former Michigan teammate Frank Clark helped convince him to join the team.

Clark also spoke to reporters on Wednesday and he acknowledged that Charlton’s play “hasn’t been to the standard” that he or his teams have hoped to see over the last three years. The older player said his goal is to make sure Charlton’s future is a lot brighter than his past.

“I want to turn him into a legend,” Clark said, via USAToday.com. “First, just show him my work ethic. Show him how we do things with the Chiefs. It’s a certain standard that Coach Reid has us mounted to. There are certain things that you have to be able to live up to here. We’re the champs. We’re defending our ring and there’s going to be some standards that he has to live up to coming into that room.”

Emmanuel Ogbah‘s departure opened up a spot in the rotation for Charlton and the size of that spot will likely be related to how well Charlton can follow Clark’s example.