George Kittle can’t escape feeling from Super Bowl

Getty Images

George Kittle has built himself an incredible home gym, which comes in handy during a quarantine.

But no matter how many weights he lifts, he can’t get far from the gnawing feeling of the way his offseason started.

The 49ers tight end admitted to Albert Breer of SI.com that giving away a fourth quarter lead to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl has created all the incentive he needs for his daily workouts.

“The more you watch it, the more it sucks,” Kittle said. “I will say that. It’s not like a dark cloud following me around. It is what it is, it happened. You gotta move on. I don’t know if I’ll use the loss as motivation, but there’s definitely a hunger there. I think that resonates with a lot of guys. I just wanna play football again.”

Of course, there’s going to be a long wait before that, and no workouts with teammates with which to bond.

“Losing the Super Bowl, it’s awful, I don’t wish that on anyone, unless I’m playing them, but I think it definitely was a teaching moment,” Kittle said. “Guys are definitely very hungry, we want to go back and win that one. Guys are definitely holding themselves accountable. Our coaches have done a great job staying in touch with guys, all our strength coaches, our nutritionists, our dietician, our trainers reach out to all the guys all the time to make sure they have everything they need.

“And I think guys have really responded well to it. As a leader on the team, I check in on my guys, I know the tight ends are doing really well, I know our offensive guys are doing well. And we have a lot of hungry guys on defense that are training as hard as they possibly can. I think our team’s gonna come back really well from this. Like I said, I’m just ready to play football again.”

Being able to create that chemistry remotely will be difficult, but Kittle said he feels like the 49ers have a common goal to keep them focused.