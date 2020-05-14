It’s a landslide, in both directions: Chargers uniforms good, Rams uniforms not

Chargers.com

In an age when the needle rarely moves north of 50-50 on any issue, Twitter has spoken loudly and clearly on two questions regarding new uniforms.

Twitter loves the Chargers’ new look, and Twitter does not like the Rams’ new look.

A poll posted last month in the aftermath of the Chargers’ uniform reveal generated 8,765 votes and an overwhelming 86-percent “yes” and 14-percent “no” in response to the question of whether the voters like the new duds. The same poll posted yesterday regarding the Rams’ new look attracted 29,279 votes, with 74.9 percent saying “no.”

Does it matter? As to wins and losses, not really. That said, if the players wearing the Rams’ uniforms agree that the look is less than ideal (former Rams running back Eric Dickerson believes the uniforms look “soft,” it can affect their performance — Simms has pointed that out time and again on PFT Live. More immediately, Angelenos with limited discretionary income may be more likely to lean toward the Chargers than the Rams when picking jerseys or hats or helmets or whatever.

With no other revenue coming in right now, the Rams may end up making not nearly as much as they’d hoped from all the money they spent to redesign uniforms that, frankly, looked fine as they were.