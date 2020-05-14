Jalen Hurts to wear No. 2 for Eagles

Getty Images

After one season away from his familiar number, Jalen Hurts will return to wearing the No. 2 jersey for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts announced on his Twitter account Wednesday night that he will be back in the number he wore both at Channelview High School in Texas and at the University of Alabama. Hurts wore the No. 1 after transferring to the University of Oklahoma as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had Hurts’ number already occupied.

The number isn’t exactly rich in history for the Eagles. David Akers is the most accomplished player to ever wear the number in Philadelphia. Akers spent 12 seasons as the kicker for the Eagles from 1999-2010. Quarterback Matt Barkley is the only other offensive player to wear the number for the team and the most recent to use it during the 2013-14 seasons.

Other players to have worn the number for the team include defensive end Joe Pilconis, punter Mike Michel, punter Mike Horan, kicker Dean Dorsey and kicker Steve DeLine.