Jonnu Smith building chemistry with Ryan Tannehill through one-on-one workouts

While most of the NFL has been unable to work with their teammates due to restrictions due to to the coronavirus, Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have been able to meet up regularly for throwing sessions due to their proximity to each other in South Florida.

Smith is taking over as the Titans top tight end following the release of Delanie Walker this offseason and Tannehill is the unquestioned starter after taking the job from Marcus Mariota last season and earning a new contract with the team in March. The pair have regularly managed to get together for throwing work to prepare for the 2020 season.

According to the team’s website, Smith has credited these weekly workouts with Tannehill for helping further the chemistry between the two.

“It’s been very helpful, just building the chemistry and taking advantage of being in the same location,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to get ahead and continuing to work on our craft so we can improve any way we can. It’s been great we’ve been able to get that work in, and I’m sure it will put us in a good position during the season.”

Smith is coming off a career-best 35 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans last season. He had 29 receptions for 342 yards and all three touchdowns in the 10 games Tannehill took over as the starter last season. He would add six receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s run to the AFC Championship last year as well.