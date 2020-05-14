Kenny Moore thinks Xavier Rhodes can teach the Colts defensive backs a lot

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said this week that the team is looking forward to the defense benefitting from the chip on cornerback Xavier Rhodes‘ shoulder as Rhodes works to turn his career in a better direction after a bad ending to his run with the Vikings.

Eberflus focused on what Rhodes will bring to the team on the field, but another of the team’s corners sees Rhodes having an impact off of it as well.

On a Wednesday conference call, Kenny Moore said he’s been able to work out with Rhodes recently and sees the potential for Rhodes to have a similar impact to the one safety Mike Mitchell had when he came to Indianapolis during the 2018 season.

“[Mitchell] brought a lot of experience to the room, and he gave us a lot of pointers of things to look out for and things to expect. Mike Mitchell actually taught us how to watch film and how to take what we learned in the meeting room to the field each day in practice,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “So I think Xavier Rhodes can do the same thing.”

Whatever Rhodes brings to the secondary as a leader and mentor will surely be appreciated, but he’ll need to rebound on the field for the signing to be a full success.