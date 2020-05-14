Logan Ryan: Jets make sense, but I’m “completely open for business”

Getty Images

A report earlier this week indicated the Jets think they are going to land cornerback Logan Ryan on a one-year deal, but Ryan isn’t ready to close his door on other possibilities just yet.

Ryan appeared on NFL Network Thursday and said that the Jets “would make sense” as a New Jersey native who played his college ball at Rutgers. He also said that he’s “completely open for business” as far as receiving offers.

“I’m trying to do what’s best for my family and everything like that,” Ryan said. “There are a lot of rumors out there. I can’t confirm any of it because I’m obviously still not signed yet. So, we’ll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever and I’m open to it. We’ll see what happens there.”

The Dolphins have also been mentioned as a suitor for Ryan’s services and Ryan said he’ll announce his decision on Instagram whenever he comes to agreement on a contract.