Matthew Stafford plans to stop licking his fingers

Getty Images

We’re all forced to learn new habits because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is no different.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford said he’s making a conscious effort to not lick his fingers before he throws.

Considering he generally receives a football from beneath the sweaty rear end of another football player, one might think that was a practice he’d have adopted before coronavirus made us more aware of our hand hygiene.

But it’s a small reminder of how deeply things are going to change.

Stafford (shown here far less than six feet away from Drew Brees) said that while throwing in California with teammates during the break, he noticed guys clicking their clears together instead of high-fiving at the ends of sessions.

And postgame handshakes and hugs could become a thing of the past, as players might still be thinking about social distancing once games resume.