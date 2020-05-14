Mike Vrabel on Jadeveon Clowney: Nothing off the table, nothing on the table

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney said early this month that he’s ready to go after having core muscle surgery this offseason, but that hasn’t led to a change in his employment status.

Clowney remains one of the top available free agents on the market and it doesn’t sound like anything is brewing with one of the teams that’s been frequently linked to him in recent months. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday and said that the team remains open to adding the defensive end while giving no indication that a deal is likely or imminent.

“Not talked to JD personally,” Vrabel said. “I would say Jon and I continue to evaluate the roster and the available free agents. As of now, I would say that nothing is off the table but nothing is certainly on the table either. He’s not on the team.”

Clowney said he knows “it’s a slow process until teams really can see me and see what I got and give me physicals and everything.” We’re not much closer to knowing when that might change, which means it’s a good chance that Clowney’s going to remain on the market for a while.