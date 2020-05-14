Mike Zimmer energized by changes on Vikings defense

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t sure about the benefits of holding joint practices during training camp this summer because you “may not be able to get your guys up to speed fast enough” after a virtual offseason program.

One of the areas that will be getting a healthy amount of attention from Zimmer in the coming weeks and months is the defense. The Vikings said farewell to regulars like Mackensie Alexander, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes this offseason, so there are going to be a lot of new pieces to put in place once the Vikings do get on the field.

Zimmer said that he’s looking forward to going through that process.

“It reminds me, honestly, of college when we had five defensive starters graduate and you’ve got young guys come in and you’ve got redshirt freshmen and you’ve got to get them ready to play,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “That part kind of energizes us as coaches as far as, ‘OK, let’s figure out what this guy can do, how fast he can do it, and then how can we teach him the best way to be prepared to get out there and play?'”

Zimmer knows that he may not have the optimal amount of time to work with the new faces, but is confident “we will figure out how best to utilize those particular weeks” as they build their defense.