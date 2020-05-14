New Texans defensive coordinator knows Chiefs are a challenge

Getty Images

Giving up 51 points to the Chiefs in the playoffs may have helped Anthony Weaver get a new job.

So the new Texans defensive coordinator knows he has a significant challenge opening up with the Chiefs again.

Weaver was promoted from defensive line coach this offseason, shaking things up as longtime assistant Romeo Crennel moved into an advisory role. It’s hard to blame Crennel alone for turning a 24-0 lead to a 51-31 loss, as the Texans collapsed on both sides of the ball.

“That was obviously a tough day,” Weaver said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We were on the highest of highs, and we couldn’t have crashed on that roller coaster fast enough. We have to be a resilient football team. There’s ebbs and flows to every football game, and we can’t ride those waves. We’ve got to stay consistent throughout and trust in our ability and trust that we’ll be able to stop any hemorrhaging.

“I’m not a guy that’s going to get too riled up on the sidelines and scream. I’m going to stay in the moment, I’m going to stay locked in, and I think our players will be a reflection of that.”

He doesn’t have much time to get acclimated to his new job, as the Texans open the season as the opponent for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, and then they have to turn around and play the Ravens (who beat them 41-7 last season).

“It’s an opportunity for us to put our defense out there and showcase it to the entire world and show them what we’re going to be,” Weaver said. “I’m sure having to play those guys in those first two games will be a little bit of extra added motivation going into camp.”

The Texans might have motivation, but they change much of the personnel. They lost nose tackle D.J. Reader to the Bengals in free agency, and cut safety Tashaun Gipson, and didn’t make significant additions. That puts a lot of pressure on J.J. Watt to return to form after missing half of last season with a torn pectoral, and also on Weaver himself in his new job.