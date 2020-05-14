Phillip Dorsett could have signed with Seahawks last year, happy to correct that “mistake”

Getty Images

New Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday that he actually had the chance to come to Seattle a year ago before electing to stay with the New England Patriots.

“I could have went a lot of different places but I just felt like this was the right fit,” Dorsett said of his decision to sign with the Seahawks. “I felt like it was one year – not too late because I could have come last year and I chose to stay in New England, but I didn’t want to make that mistake again.”

Dorsett made it clear afterward that he didn’t regret his time with the Patriots. He was a part of teams that won the AFC East in each of the last three years with two trips to the Super Bowl, including a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. However, he was ready to make a change and Seattle provided the opportunity he was looking for.

“I’m not going to say it’s not any fun. Because at the end of the day, I went to two Super Bowls and won one. So you can’t say there’s no fun in that. There is fun in that,” Dorsett said. “But at the end of the day when you’re at practice, it’s all business. When you’re in the meeting rooms, it’s all business. When you’re on the practice field or the game field, it’s all business. But I met some amazing people there. Amazing teammates, media, equipment managers, coaches. I had a great experience there. And I was just ready for the next step, you know, I’m blessed to be here. I can’t wait to get going. And I’m just thankful.”

Dorsett didn’t visit the Seahawks last year when he was a free agent and wasn’t able to visit this year due to restrictions. In fact, he has yet to make it to Pacific Northwest at all. He’s never played a game against Seattle either during his five seasons in the NFL. But the chase to chase deep balls from Russell Wilson was too exciting a proposition to pass up.

“Obviously with (offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) being there, and then bringing in (senior offensive assistant Sanjay Lal), I was familiar with a lot of guys on the staff,” Dorsett said. “I felt like this is the right offense for me. Obviously Russell, he’s a great quarterback. The way he plays quarterback, the way this offense is, it fits my skill-set.”