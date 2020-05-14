Quinton Dunbar, DeAndre Baker accused of armed robbery

Getty Images

The Miramar, Florida, police department announced on social media it has issued arrest warrants for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The players attended a party at a private residence Wednesday night when an argument ensued, and Baker drew a semi-automatic firearm, according to the arrest affidavit. With Baker directing, Dunbar helped collect more than $11,000 in cash, an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot watch, a $17,500 Audemars Piguet watch and other valuables from partygoers.

At one point, Baker ordered another armed man in a red mask to shoot someone who walked into the party. The armed man did not comply. There are conflicting witness statements about whether Dunbar had a gun or not.

Vehicles were pre-positioned to expedite an immediate exit.

Baker and Dunbar “lost” about $70,000 two nights earlier at a different party in Miami, and TMZ.com reports the losses were from gambling.

The NFL and Giants both said they were aware of the matter, per NFL Media.

Baker, 22, started 15 games after the Giants made him the 30th overall selection in 2019. Dunbar, 27, started 11 games in his fifth NFL season in 2019.

Washington traded Dunbar to Seattle in March, and he participated in a conference call with Seahawks beat reporters earlier Thursday before news of the arrest warrant broke.