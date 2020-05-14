Report: Geno Smith could be back with Seahawks soon

Getty Images

The Seahawks currently have undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon as the only quarterback on the depth chart behind Russell Wilson, but that may be changing soon.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the team has been expected to bring Geno Smith back for some time and that a deal to officially put the veteran back on the roster could be wrapped up soon.

Smith signed with the Seahawks last May and was briefly off the roster at the end of August before re-signing to to back up Wilson a day later. He did not play in any regular season games as Wilson took every offensive snap for the third straight season.

Smith spent the 2018 season with the Chargers and played for the Giants in 2017 after spending the first four years of his career with the Jets.