Saints bring back Patrick Omameh

The Saints will bring offensive lineman Patrick Omameh into camp this year.

Omameh, who had been a free agent for two months without any news of any teams making him offers, agreed to terms with the Saints today.

Last year Omameh played in 14 games with the Saints, with one start. He played in 15 percent of the Saints’ offensive plays and 16 percent of the Saints’ special teams plays.

Omameh has had a long NFL journey: He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2013. He didn’t make San Francisco’s roster but ended up in Tampa Bay, where he started all 16 games in 2014. He then went to Chicago in 2015 and Jacksonville in 2016 before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Giants in 2018. He was released after less than one full season before returning to Jacksonville and then signing in New Orleans last year.

Now Omameh will try to find some stability in New Orleans.