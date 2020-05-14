SEC presidents will vote on June return of players to campus

Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference expects to play football in 2020. What that looks like remains to be seen.

The presidents of the 14 schools in the SEC will vote on whether to allow players to return to campus on June 1 or June 15, The Advocate reports. The vote could take place as soon as next week.

“The presidents are going to take a vote in the SEC,” Verge Ausberry, LSU’s executive deputy athletic director, told the Louisiana Economic Task Force on Thursday, via the newspaper. “Do we come back? Do we bring the students back on June 1 or June 15?”

The SEC has developed more than 10 contingency plans for a football season during the academic year, conference commissioner Greg Sankey told 247Sports last week.

The options include a delayed season, games without fans or limited crowds and the SEC going it alone with their own schedules.

Sankey conceded, though, that everything is contingent on campuses returning to “a normal operating pattern.” Whether colleges can return to business as usual with on-campus classes remains to be seen.