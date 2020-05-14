Steelers General Manager not worried about Ben Roethlisberger being in shape

Getty Images

There may be reasons for the Steelers to be concerned about Ben Roethlisberger as he’s coming off elbow surgery, but conditioning isn’t one of them.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said during an interview on WDIX that he’s not worried about his quarterback being in shape when they report to training camp.

“I know where Ben is, where he’s been in his career, and I’ve never worried about his conditioning,” Colbert said. “When he shows up at training camp, he’s ready to go. He knows how to prepare himself.”

The Steelers have expressed optimism about Roethlisberger’s return, and he has said he’s throwing at something less than 100 percent already, but isn’t pushing it because he has time.

Colbert said Roethlisberger would be “in a semi-rehab state” when they get to camp, but otherwise was encouraged with his comeback and what it said about the 38-year-old.

“I know that he could easily walk away from this game as well, but he’s continuing to play it because I think he really wants to prove and do more,” Colbert said. “To me, the guy has Hall of Fame credentials as he stands today, but that’s not enough for him — and, to me, that’s a mark of greatness.”

That said, the elbow surgery does lead a bit of mystery to their camp, as they put their faith into action by not adding a better grade of backup quarterback this offseason.