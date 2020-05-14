There’s a new Lemieux wearing No. 66

Getty Images

The Giants are still working on developing a good roster. They definitely have a good sense of humor.

After deciding to give fifth-round rookie Shane Lemieux a look at center, the Giants have given Lemieux a number that will look natural underneath his name: 66.

That’s the official assignment made by the team to the player who shares a surname with one of the best hockey players of all time. And even though Lemieux doesn’t play in Pittsburgh, his first NFL game will be played against the city’s NFL team.

The hockey-playing Lemieux arrived in the NHL as the first overall pick in the 1984 NHL draft, eventually leading the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Lemieux has been an owner of the team since 1999.