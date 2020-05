Getty Images

Washington added some more experience to the secondary Thursday.

The team announced the re-signing of cornerback Aaron Colvin.

Colvin joined the team last September, after he was cut a game into the season by the Texans. He spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars.

He played six games for Washington last season.

After letting Josh Norman go, Washington spent to bring in in Kendall Fuller, and also signed former Eagles starter Ronald Darby.