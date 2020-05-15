Colts sign Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason, Jordan Glasgow

Getty Images

The Colts got three more draft picks signed on Friday.

The team announced that second-round running back Jonathan Taylor, fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason and sixth-round linebacker Jordan Glasgow have agreed to four-year deals. Second-round wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and third-round safety Julian Blackmon are the only unsigned members of Indy’s nine-player group.

Taylor ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2019 season at Wisconsin and is expected to join Marlon Mack at the top of the running back depth chart right out of the gate.

Eason isn’t expected to see early playing time, but he is now the only quarterback on the Colts who is signed beyond the 2020 season. Glasgow followed older brothers Graham and Ryan to the University of Michigan and now follows them to the NFL. He had 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks over his final two college seasons.