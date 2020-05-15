DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar remain at large

Getty Images

There’s a strange twist to the bizarre charges against Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Both players remain at large, even though both players have been in contact with their teams since the May 13 incident sparking allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault after a robbery at a private party.

Dunbar did a videoconference with reporters on Thursday, which presumably was arranged by the team. Of course, the Seahawks would have had no reason to suspect that anything was amiss, since the interview happened before the arrest warrants were announced.

The Giants, in contrast, has acknowledged that they have been in contact with Baker. But Baker remains at large. While it’s entirely possible that the Giants instructed Baker to turn himself in, the fact that he hasn’t means either that he has ignored the team’s advice or that the team hasn’t given him that advice.

As of this posting, both Baker and Dunbar remain at large. That surely won’t last for much longer. The fact that it has lasted this long is just another head scratcher in a case that induces plenty of them.