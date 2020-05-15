DeAndre Baker’s attorney claims cornerback is “innocent of any charges”

Getty Images

The attorney for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker claims his client is “innocent of any charges” and has several witness statements disputing the allegations.

Bradford Cohen, the attorney for Baker, released a statement on Instagram on Friday night. Michael Grieco, the attorney for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, had a similar statement earlier in the day.

“I want to thank @miramarpd for being professional in regards to surrendering and issues with the case,” Cohen wrote. “We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgment. Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.”

Arrest warrants were issued for the two NFL players Thursday.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.