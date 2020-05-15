Devin McCourty: Patriots players can’t worry about QB position

Getty Images

Devin McCourty was a free agent this spring, just like Tom Brady was. So the Patriots safety was more worried about his deal than he was about Brady’s.

McCourty re-signed with the Patriots, returning on a two-year, $23 million contract. Brady left for Tampa Bay.

“I didn’t think twice about Tom Brady’s free agency because I was a free agent,” McCourty said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That was my main concern, where my family would end up. Would we be back in New England? Then, when I signed my deal, and was back, you kind of thing of all the guys. . . . All those guys that you’ve had relationships with, that you kind of know, man, this could be it. That could have been the last game I played with these guys.

“When he made a decision, to me, it wasn’t like the end of the world, or like, oh, man. He’s a free agent. When free agency hits, there’s always a chance a guy can go to another team. I’m happy for him. He played 20 years for one organization, the knowledge he’s passed down, how open he has always been with guys learning from him, asking him questions, always so open, great teammate. When you become a free agent, that’s what our league is about. That’s what players before us have fought for, be a free agent and choose. I was happy for him if he did what makes him happy.”

Brady’s departure wasn’t the end of the world, but it could be the end of the Patriots’ dynasty after six Super Bowls. Was it Brady? Or was in Belichick?

In truth, it was both.

But the Patriots’ moves at the position this offseason — not drafting a quarterback and not signing a veteran — indicates they believe in Jarrett Stidham after a year in the system. The Patriots also have veteran Brian Hoyer and two undrafted rookies.

McCourty said the Patriots aren’t laying down just because No. 12 no longer is under center.

“I think he’s a young guy who’s eager to learn,” McCourty said of Stidham. “That quarterback position is always a hard position. Between him and B-Hoyer, two guys I’ve gotten to be around, Hoyer longer but even Stidy last year, how much they put into just getting better. I still remember 2018 as we prepared for the Vikings and then prepared for the Super Bowl, how much Hoyer studied to be like [Kirk] Cousins and to be like [Jared] Goff and try to simulate those things. Same thing with Stidy last year of just listening to the coaching and trying to prepare us as best as possible as a defense. Right away, he worked extremely hard. Very similar I think to even like when Jimmy [Garoppolo] came in. You come in as a rookie quarterback, and you don’t get a ton of snaps in the games. You just watch them, they got better all throughout the season.

“I’m excited for that quarterback room. I think they’re itching. You get an opportunity to go out there and compete. That’s what we all want. I think for us as players at other positions we need to focus on what we have to do and not fall into the trap of the media, like everybody worrying about the quarterback room. We just control what we can control, and the rest will take care of itself.”