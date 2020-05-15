Doug Marrone: We’re “pretty much done” at quarterback

Getty Images

Mike Glennon signed with the Jaguars earlier this month in a move that head coach Doug Marrone said provided them with a “comfort level” at quarterback because of his experience.

It also served to further cement Gardner Minshew as the team’s starter as he heads into his second season. There was talk of interest in Andy Dalton, who would have been a more realistic option to start than Glennon, but he landed in Dallas and there’s been no sign of interest in bringing Cam Newton to Jacksonville.

Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio asked Marrone if there’s been any thought of Newton around the Jaguars. Marrone didn’t directly answer that question, but said that he thinks the team is set at the quarterback spot for the time being.

“Right now we have four quarterbacks, so we’re pretty much done,” Marrone said. “If there’s any opportunity, we constantly talk about the players that are out there. . . . We’re always looking to improve and we’re looking to get the right pieces to help us.”

Josh Dobbs and sixth-round pick Jake Luton join Minshew and Glennon on the depth chart.