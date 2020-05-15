Eric Ebron passes physical, ready for big things

Getty Images

The Steelers agreed to a deal with free agent tight end Eric Ebron in March.

Nearly two months later, he’s finally able to finalize the deal.

Ebron tweeted that he’s passed his physical and feels good, predicting big things.

Passed Physical. Running and cutting with no pain finally. I promise u this gone be something to watch. ✌🏾 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) May 14, 2020

The former Lions and Colts tight end was coming off ankle surgery, but had 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018 for the Colts, and could be a big part of the Steelers Offense if he’s well.