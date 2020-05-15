Eric Ebron passes physical, ready for big things

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers agreed to a deal with free agent tight end Eric Ebron in March.

Nearly two months later, he’s finally able to finalize the deal.

Ebron tweeted that he’s passed his physical and feels good, predicting big things.

The former Lions and Colts tight end was coming off ankle surgery, but had 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018 for the Colts, and could be a big part of the Steelers Offense if he’s well.