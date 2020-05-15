Jarrad Davis focused on “getting better” rather than contract situation

Getty Images

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis knew that there was a decision coming sometime about the team’s option on his contract for the 2021 season, but he said Thursday that “wasn’t even aware of it until literally like the day” that the Lions decided not to exercise it.

Davis said that decision “can be detrimental or it can be positive” and he appears to be trying to make sure it falls on the positive side. He said he’s “just focused on getting better” and getting comfortable with new linebackers Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland.

“I’m here to win games and to go out and compete each and every day,” Davis said, via MLive.com. “We’ve got a lot of guys in the room right now that are going to breathe a lot of competition at our linebacker position and make us a better defense. I’m really excited just to get back to work. Fifth-year option situation, it is what it is. But like I said. I’m going to keep coming to work every day and pushing myself and pushing guys around me to be the best we can be.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Davis remains a “cornerstone” of the team’s defense despite their decision to decline the option. Successful completion of his bid to get better would help him remain that way.