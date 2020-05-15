Jim Kelly has high hopes for Josh Allen

Getty Images

The best quarterback in Bills history thinks Buffalo has found a worthy successor.

Jim Kelly says he believes Josh Allen is ready to take a big step forward and establish himself as the franchise quarterback and his team as contenders.

“I think he’s taken a big jump,” Kelly said of Allen on CBS Sports Radio. “I’m proud of the way he’s handled everything. His leadership is something I think the team was looking for and they finally got it – a quarterback to come in here and make it their team – and Josh has definitely shown that. I think the only thing he needs to work on – he’s such a great athlete that I think sometimes when he drops back and his first option is not there, he relies on his athletic ability to make a play when it’s not there right away. If he goes through his progressions more, I think he’ll find out that the bigger play might be there. The good thing about it is we have a quarterback who is an athlete, that can make big plays with their legs.”

Allen’s passing stats improved significantly from his rookie year to 2019, but they were still nothing to write home about. Kelly thinks it’s all trending in the right direction.

“Josh is getting better,” Kelly said. “I think that what we need to see from him probably a little bit is to complete some of those long passes. But I’m proud of him. I think he’s doing a great job. Hopefully he’ll take another step forward.”

If he does, this could finally be the year that the Bills pass the Patriots and win the AFC East for the first time since 1995, when Kelly was their quarterback.