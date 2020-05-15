Learning Matt Nagy’s playbook “like riding a bike” for Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Bears aren’t having a quarterback competition on Zoom, but they will have a quarterback competition once they get to training camp.

And Nick Foles, who arrived in Chicago in a March 18 trade from Jacksonville, already knows the offense as well as Mitchell Trubisky.

Nagy was a quality control coach in Philadelphia in 2012 when Foles played for the Eagles, and four years later, the two were together again in Kansas City when Nagy was the offensive coordinator.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Nagy said in conference call Friday, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s been through some different offenses, even from the last time we were together in Kansas City, but once you present somebody like Nick the playbook and they start looking at it, all of a sudden it just clicks.

“You start remembering it and you just start retraining your brain from what you knew in the past year or couple years. . . . There’s still terminology differences between all of us, but that doesn’t take much. And Nick’s a smart guy.”

The quarterback battle will dominate the headlines in Chicago until the Bears name a starter. Even then, it’s not over.

“We all understand that this thing is going to be what y’all talk about,” Nagy said, “and that’s fair. That’s totally fair.”

The Bears set the stage for the quarterback battle by trading a fourth-round pick for Foles and declining Trubisky’s fifth-year option for 2021.