Matt Nagy: We aren’t having a QB competition on Zoom

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

Nick Foles‘ arrival in a trade set the table for a quarterback competition in Chicago, but there won’t be a virtual component of it.

The Bears are holding the same kind of remote offseason program as the other 31 teams in the league, which means that there’s no on field work. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Friday that video meetings aren’t a component of their choice between Foles and Mitch Trubisky, so everything’s on hold.

“There’s no competition going on right now over Zoom,” Nagy said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Foles had been installed as the favorite by oddsmakers before the Bears declined their option on Trubisky’s contract for 2021 and that news only strengthened his odds of being the starter, but any decision won’t be coming until the Bears are working together in person.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Matt Nagy: We aren’t having a QB competition on Zoom

  1. I would be surprised if trubisky doesn’t start the season no matter how it goes. Nagy & Pace need him to work out to save their jobs. Foles is in by week 4 at the latest though, unless by some miracle Mitchell is playing well.

  2. Foles is in Week 4 and out by Week 6 with injury. Dude couldn’t even beat out Minshew when Foles was handed the job.

  3. Nagy isn’t tied to Trubisky. But HE needs to do better too. The entire Offense sucked last year; not just Mitch. That includes TEs, Cohen and Miller. And Nagy needs to run the ball. RPO w/o the R is stupid. Mitch has more upside than Foles. Any Bear’s fan with a clue should be hoping Mitch gets back to 2018 progress, along with the rest of the O. Foles is a good backup. Funny how with St. Nick, fans only want to talk about 2018; with Mitch, they want to talk about anything BUT 2018. He’ll be fine.

  4. Mitch is a good QB, and can lead this team to the playoffs and beyond. However he needs to get his HEAD CLEAR right NOW!

  6. One thing I am tired of hearing, THE BEARS COULD HAVE DRAFTED MAHOMES OR WATSON.
    For all of you that keep saying that, please GOOGLE 2017 Mock Drafts. All the so called experts had Mitch as the number one QB to be drafted.
    Very easy to be an arm chair QB when it comes to drafting the right guy.

  7. Foles is in Week 4 and out by Week 6 with injury. Dude couldn’t even beat out Minshew when Foles was handed the job.

    Foles was the starter and he broke his collarbone (throwing a TD pass), that’s how he lost his job. Remember?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.