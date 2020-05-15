Matt Nagy: We aren’t having a QB competition on Zoom

Getty Images

Nick Foles‘ arrival in a trade set the table for a quarterback competition in Chicago, but there won’t be a virtual component of it.

The Bears are holding the same kind of remote offseason program as the other 31 teams in the league, which means that there’s no on field work. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Friday that video meetings aren’t a component of their choice between Foles and Mitch Trubisky, so everything’s on hold.

“There’s no competition going on right now over Zoom,” Nagy said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Foles had been installed as the favorite by oddsmakers before the Bears declined their option on Trubisky’s contract for 2021 and that news only strengthened his odds of being the starter, but any decision won’t be coming until the Bears are working together in person.